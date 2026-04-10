Today, write your own meditation on grief. Try using Brock’s form as the “container” for your poem: a few short stanzas, with a middle section in which a question is repeated with different answers given.

I decided to write a poem about my mother.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Twelve years and a fox still crosses the yard that way—slow, pausing at the bird feeder, turning its head like it expects applause. My first thought: her. (Who do I tell? No one. Try again. Who do I tell? Whoever’s next to me, which is nobody, which is nobody right now.) She’d throw her head back, that laugh came up through her whole chest. Deer in the yard. Birds at the bath. Twelve years and they’re still at it.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Prompt Inspiration

Via NaPoWriMo

In his poem, “Goodbye,” Geoffrey Brock describes grief in three short stanzas, the second of which is entirely made up of a rhetorical dialogue.

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