She walks through the ruins of what was once a thriving city, her boots crunching on broken glass and rubble. The tiny pieces of broken glass shine like gemstones among the rough. Her helmet sits heavy on her head, but she doesn't mind. It's the only thing that makes her feel safe in this land being worn down, destroyed.

How many more days will she endure as danger stalks?

She’s a woman soldier, one of the few on the front lines of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, her homeland. She’s seen things most people can't even imagine, things she wishes she could forget. But she’s determined to do her duty, protect her country.

How many more days will she exist as danger stalks?

She patrols streets, looking for signs of the enemy, looking for activity. She hears gunfire and explosions and tries to determine where, us or them. She’s always on high alert, ready to react instantly, ready to engage.

How many more days will she remain as danger stalks?

