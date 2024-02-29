Greetings all!

Nothing much to report this month. It has been pretty rough with a bunch of distractions. Taking care of my sick sister has been a major distraction, and I've also been dealing with some serious writer's block as far as the book I'm writing is concerned.

I'm not sure if the distractions caused the writer's block, but lately, it's been really hard to focus on writing. Maybe it's time for me to take a break from writing this book, think things through, and figure out what to do next.

Writing a crime/mystery book is a slow process for me, especially when I have so many distractions. So, I need to embrace any bursts of creativity and trust that I'll eventually finish it.

I might have writer’s block but I haven’t stopped thinking about how I’d like my characters to be true to themselves. Some of that has to do with their voice, their perspective, their point of view.

I remember this cool exercise from a creative writing class where I had to write three short stories using the same characters and setting from different perspectives: first-person, second-person, and third-person. It was a great way to explore different points of view.

Whether I choose the intimacy of first person, the immersion of second person, or the grand canvas of third person, my choice will shape my reader’s perception of my character.

In my book, I have characters from diverse backgrounds. I've used one of these backgrounds to create three simple stories using one character and setting (not from my book) to showcase different perspectives.

The remaining content in this post is available exclusively to subscribers who have paid for access. Below this paywall, you will get a glimpse of a character from three points of view and participate in two polls. Paid subscribers enjoy complete access to all novel updates, exclusive polls, and access to archived posts. To upgrade your subscription or start a FREE trial, please click the button below.