Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

It was night again and as I felt for your presence in Darkness not yet complete, Yawning stillness forced me to Consider the warm contemplation Seen earlier in your eyes. Calculated to a degree to hasten To a fever pitch; to feel slowly, Then hear the rushing moon Breathing across a light-riddled sky. Cutting slivers of fleshy passion; Forcing raw explanations again, As the room rolls majestically, Musically, in its own rhythmic Order of life; reborn, renewed, And life gathers us in closer, To face yet again the truths we Try to hide in pale sunlight.