It was night again and as
I felt for your presence in
Darkness not yet complete,
Yawning stillness forced me to
Consider the warm contemplation
Seen earlier in your eyes.
Calculated to a degree to hasten
To a fever pitch; to feel slowly,
Then hear the rushing moon
Breathing across a light-riddled sky.
Cutting slivers of fleshy passion;
Forcing raw explanations again,
As the room rolls majestically,
Musically, in its own rhythmic
Order of life; reborn, renewed,
And life gathers us in closer,
To face yet again the truths we
Try to hide in pale sunlight.