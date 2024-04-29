This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 29:
And now for our optional prompt. If you’ve been paying attention to pop-music news over the past couple of weeks, you may know that Taylor Swift has released a new double album titled “The Tortured Poets Department.” In recognition of this occasion, Merriam-Webster put together a list of ten words from Taylor Swift songs. We hope you don’t find this too torturous yourself, but we’d like to challenge you to select one these words, and write a poem that uses the word as its title.
Faithful canine companion, In the dim of illness, By my bedside, a silent sentinel; Eyes of unwavering loyalty, A heart brimming with love. Through the haze of pain, A comforting presence, My guardian angel in fur and bone. In his final breaths, a gentle nuzzle in farewell. A bond unbreakable, a love eternal, Now carried in memories, etched in my heart.