This poetry anthology is a rich tapestry of emotions and experiences, divided into six evocative sections:

Love & War: A celebration of love in all its forms and complexities and an exploration of human suffering in the raw and brutal realities of war.

Nature & Cosmos: A journey through the untamed wilderness and boundless expanse of the universe, where the mysteries of existence unravel in whispers of wind and starlight.

Time & Memories: Threads of reminiscence woven into time’s fabric, where nostalgia and reflection entwine.

Seasons & Liminal Spaces: Capturing time’s ebb and flow in seasons and liminal spaces, between what was, what is, and what will be.

Observations & Views: Perspectives painted with the strokes of keen observation and introspection, offering glimpses into the diverse landscapes of the human mind.

Wounds & Contemplations: A canvas of healing and introspection, where individuals wear scars as badges of resilience and contemplations resound in the chambers of the soul.

Toge…