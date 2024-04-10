Photo by Gabriel

This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 10.

Ezra Pound famously said that “poetry is news that stays news.” While we don’t know about that, the news can have a certain poetry to it. Today, we’d like to challenge you to write a poem based on one of the curious headlines, cartoons, and other journalistic tidbits featured at Yesterday’s Print, where old new stays amusing, curious, and sometimes downright confusing.