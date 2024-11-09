Photo by Caro Henry

The heart of spring brings warmth and light to the awakening world.

Trees stand tall. Their leaves unfurl like the pages of a newly opened book, each one a testament to the exuberance of life.

Chlorophyll, that vibrant green pigment, flows through them like a lifeblood. It converts sunlight into sustenance with a fervor that mirrors the season's energy. In this time of growth, of flourishing, trees stretch their limbs wide, basking in the glow of long days and warm nights.

Yet, beneath this verdant exterior lies a complex tapestry of colors waiting to emerge.

Xanthophyll whispers in soft yellows, a gentle reminder of the sunlight that nourishes life.

Carotenoids flicker in oranges, reminiscent of sunsets that paint the sky with fleeting beauty.

Anthocyanins lurk in the depths of the leaves, ready to burst forth in passionate reds and purples.

These pigments, though hidden, are an integral part of the tree’s story, much like the emotions we often keep tucked away, only to reveal them in moments of vulnerability.

As summer wanes, the air shifts, taking on a crispness that heralds change. The days grow shorter, and the trees begin their quiet preparation for the inevitable embrace of winter.

They cease their relentless production of chlorophyll, a decision born not from defeat but from wisdom. As light wanes, trees gracefully release burdensome energy to sustain vibrancy.

Like deft artisans, enzymes break down the chlorophyll, dismantling the green facade to reveal the hidden hues beneath. In every loss, a transformation emerges, speaking to the essence of existence.

Colors ignite in a riot, trees celebrating their essence—a reminder that beauty endures despite fading light.

We cannot help but draw parallels to our lives as we walk beneath these colorful canopies. The trees, in their autumnal glory, remind us that every breakdown reveals the intricate layers of our being.

Just as the leaves surrender to the wind, releasing their vibrant colors into the air, we, too, can find strength in our vulnerability. The trees teach us that even as we lose, we also gain—an understanding of ourselves and a deeper appreciation for the moments that make us who we are.

Amidst this dance of decay and rebirth, we unearth a profound truth: life transcends the preservation of green and promising things. It is also about embracing cycles of change, and accepting every ending leads to new beginnings.

In their fleeting beauty, the autumn leaves serve as a living reminder that even in our losses, we can find the colors of our existence shining brighter than ever before.

Author’s Note

Upcoming…

A poem about the essence of now: Later, 16 November 2024

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend