This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 23:

As a child, trapped in shadows, Where darkness and despair overwhelmed, Amidst the torment of her life, She found solace in Batman, That dark symbol of justice and might, Her beacon in the depths of night. Day by day, she would escape, Into a world where Batman, A doppelgänger in her hopelessness, One who conquered his own darkness, Would rescue her from the bruises. In dreams, she’d witness Batman’s flight, Soaring through the sky, his cape streaming, A glimmer of hope in her darkest hour. With a rush of wind, Batman would descend, His unwavering gaze and steady hand, Guiding her through desolate terrains. Together, they’d explore rooftops tall, Scaling sk…