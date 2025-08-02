Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel O’Donnell's avatar
Daniel O’Donnell
Aug 3

Im so sorry for all the heartache you are suffering Caro. I know, sometimes, grief and loss can feel overwhelming and I understand the struggle to put one foot in front of the other and keep moving forward. I hope what I’m about to say doesn’t come across as flippant or crass in any way but I was listening to a podcast a few years back, probably not long after 2016, and Tom Hanks was on it. He mentioned an expression he used about how people were coping with stress and trauma and it was, “This too shall pass.”

It’s simple and probably doesn’t feel true at the moment but it gives a wee bit of hope when all hope seems lost

My thoughts are with you and your family during these sad times 🙏

Reply
Share
1 reply by Caro Henry
Sharon Hudson's avatar
Sharon Hudson
Aug 3

You share with such honesty, such liveliness! He tears, you understand, cleanse our wounded heart, and life goes on about its business of renewing. You are strong, and yet tender, you feel, and you share the pain, the wisdom gained. I loved this piece. Thank you for connecting, so beautifully, with all of us, in our grief, and our revival!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Caro Henry
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carolyn Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture