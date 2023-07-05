Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Crows descending in the backyard, A symphony of black wings beating A cacophony of caws, a chorus of beaks clicking Drawn by food in bird feeders, a feast laid out The crows glide from branch to branch, Their eyes bright, their feathers sleek Perching on the house's gutters, claws scrabbling, They survey the scene Two cats watch from a distance, eyes narrowed, tails twitching The crows pay them no mind, their attention on the prize The feast before them, a bounty of seeds, Mixed nut meats and suet The cats tense, ready to pounce, but they know better These crows demand respect with their garish ways, Plus, they are too many The crows know this too; they are not afraid Their confidence evident in the way they descend, the way they move and eat As the sun begins to set, the crows take flight, Cawing their goodbyes Their bellies full, happy, content The cats watch them go, their eyes following as The crows disappear into the horizon, Shadows aga…