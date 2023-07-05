Crows descending in the backyard,
A symphony of black wings beating
A cacophony of caws, a chorus of beaks clicking
Drawn by food in bird feeders, a feast laid out
The crows glide from branch to branch,
Their eyes bright, their feathers sleek
Perching on the house's gutters, claws scrabbling,
They survey the scene
Two cats watch from a distance, eyes narrowed, tails twitching
The crows pay them no mind, their attention on the prize
The feast before them, a bounty of seeds,
Mixed nut meats and suet
The cats tense, ready to pounce, but they know better
These crows demand respect with their garish ways,
Plus, they are too many
The crows know this too; they are not afraid
Their confidence evident in the way they descend,
the way they move and eat
As the sun begins to set, the crows take flight,
Cawing their goodbyes
Their bellies full, happy, content
The cats watch them go, their eyes following as
The crows disappear into the horizon,
Shadows aga…