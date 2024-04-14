This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 14.

Consequently, nations clash like thunder and lightning, Their differences sparking fires that engulf the land, As power-hungry leaders, thirsty for dominance, Fuel the flames of conflict with their rhetoric. Consequently, borders become battlefields, Where soldiers march to the beat of war drums, And families are torn apart, hearts heavy with sorrow, As they flee from the devastation of their homes. Consequently, the innocent suffers the most, Caught in the crossfire of political ambition, Their lives shattered like fragile glass, Dreams crushed under the weight of war. Consequently, the world watches in horror, As nations wage wars of aggression, Their reasons obscured by propaganda, Th…