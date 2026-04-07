Today, we challenge you to write your own poem that emulates these songs – something to snap, clap, and jump around to.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Wet chalk, rain boot, kick can, spin, forsythia yellow paper-thin. Screen door, cat scratch, where you been? April hollered, let her in. One rope turns, one jumps in. Count to seven, count to ten. Clap-CLAP-clap her home again.

Prompt Inspiration

Via NaPoWriMo

In her poem, “Front Yard Rhyme,” Cecily Parks evokes the sing-songy beats that accompany girls’ clapping games, and jump-rope and skipping rhymes.

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