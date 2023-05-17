Pulsating, rhythmic I
Create visions and
Dream…
Of warm, wet sand
Digging, burrowing
With a belly full;
Of rusty clouds at sunset
The wispy, whispering air
Streaming off my wings;
Of fear, as the creamy
Moon stirs the hair at my
Nape, I anticipating
The hunt with the rustling
Leaves deadening my footfalls
Awakening my sense;
Of duty and honor
Glory bent with the cold
Steel pressing into my flesh,
Engraving its form
As the muffled sounds of
Groans surround me;
As a tightening band
Presses against me,
Squeezes me as I ooze
Forward relentlessly;
Full-blown, full-bodied sound
Startles me;
I want more visions
To dream…
Instead I open my eyes,
Take a breath,
Cry out and
She smiles at me.