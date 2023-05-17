Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Pulsating, rhythmic I Create visions and Dream… Of warm, wet sand Digging, burrowing With a belly full; Of rusty clouds at sunset The wispy, whispering air Streaming off my wings; Of fear, as the creamy Moon stirs the hair at my Nape, I anticipating The hunt with the rustling Leaves deadening my footfalls Awakening my sense; Of duty and honor Glory bent with the cold Steel pressing into my flesh, Engraving its form As the muffled sounds of Groans surround me; As a tightening band Presses against me, Squeezes me as I ooze Forward relentlessly; Full-blown, full-bodied sound Startles me; I want more visions To dream… Instead I open my eyes, Take a breath, Cry out and She smiles at me.