Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Late December breathes cold air I awake to a hoar frost—light, delicate that clings to leaves Sharp against soft morning light Cracks of chill reach deep, stirring something within Hands wrap around a mug, warmth rising slowly Blue Mountain coffee—dark, rich, alive Streaming steam that curls up, carrying scents of earth and rain A place held in heartbeats and quiet mornings like this Mist drifts over hills, blurring the sky’s edges I breathe, standing still, feeling more awake than ever A moment held between ice and heat Between here and memory, where roots run deep I step outside, shoes crunching on frost-tipped grass Air tasting keen, clean, full of promise and weight Clouds hang low, old friends leaning close As the Blue Mountains rise around me—silent, steady guardians This place, these moments, etched in my skin Not just a return, but a beginning A morning alive with possibility Where frost and fire hold hands without needing to explain

Author’s Note

This poem grew from memories of the Blue Mountains in my homeland, Jamaica, especially on a cold, frosty morning in late December. Those frosty moments don’t last long—disappearing as soon as sunlight breaks through the low clouds. The mountain climate is perfect for growing coffee plants, which give us the beans for the famous Blue Mountain coffee.

I wanted to capture what it feels like to wake up somewhere that feels both familiar and fresh. When the cold air sharpens your senses, and holding a warm cup of coffee feels like a gentle welcome to the day.

For me, that morning, that moment, isn’t just a place or time. It’s where past and present come together. It’s about feeling alive by connecting to where I come from. The mix of cold and warmth, stillness and life, felt important to share.

I hope these words invite you to notice your own quiet moments and to see how sometimes a simple morning can be the start of something new.

