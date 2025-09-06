1× 0:00 -2:27

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Before first bell rang, morning light spilled through stained glass, coloring the chapel with soft reds and blues, a gentle hymn of hope, a promise of new beginnings. Children, like small birds, flitted in and out, filled with dreams, their laughter brightening the air, each one a fragile wing-beat, unaware of shadows lurking, waiting to disrupt their flight. Then, a sudden storm, cracks of thunder, a scattering of colored glass, silencing invocations, stealing innocence from tender hearts now in bloody slivers. Within those sacred walls, where prayers once echoed, the air thickened, heavy with loss, as little bodies lie… still, their bright spirits, soaring into a sky no longer safe. Outside, startled birds unfurled wings against a gray dawn, unaware of the weight of what had happened; while inside, a silence settled deep, a chasm where laughter once danced freely. Memories linger like ghosts, each smile now a shadow, each moment a reminder of how quickly joy can vanish, leaving behind an emptiness, a longing for what should have been, for those who soared, for innocence stolen, for peace, lost.

Author's Note

Until there are gun laws with teeth in this country—such as those in Great Britain— our children will continue to be sacrificed on the altar of the 2nd Amendment.

Stephen King poignantly captured this sentiment in a tweet four years ago.

Nothing has changed since then.

On one side, we hear the hollow echoes of thoughts and prayers. On another, there's a chorus of hand-wringing and blame. As far as blame, let’s be clear: this is not about the mental health, sexual orientation, or gender identity of the shooter. (Interestingly, over the past decade, over 99.9% of mass shootings were perpetrated by individuals who do not identify as transgender.)

What we need is a collective demand for common-sense gun laws.

Imagine a world where mass shootings are nothing but a distant memory—a world where every child thrives in a safe learning environment, a world where we choose to protect our children over the right to own a weapon.

Isn't it time to make that vision a reality?

Upcoming…

A poem of gratitude: In the Woods, 13 September 2025

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend