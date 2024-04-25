This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 25:
Today, we’d like to challenge you to write a poem based on the “Proust Questionnaire,” a set of questions drawn from Victorian-era parlor games, and adapted by modern interviewers.
I chose to answer the question: What is your greatest fear?
Flames flicker, swallowing the tunnel's air, I see fire, bus, hear despairing cries. Engulfed in heat’s embrace, trapped in the blaze, A fiery dance, a treacherous labyrinth. Passengers shout, their faces marked with fear, Their eyes reflecting terror, strain, anguish. The tunnel's walls crumble, a fiery end, In this recurring dream, my fear resides. The smoke stifles my words, smothers my cries, From this inferno, I seek an escape. Embers scorch my skin, searing pain engulfs, Who will rescue me from the fiery depths? On nights I revisit this nightmare's world, Tr…