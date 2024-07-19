Battlefields
Echoes of war resonate through time,
In the far-flung corners of our world,
Blood-soaked soil, a silent witness
To atrocities borne of power's thirst.
Innocent lives, fragile and fleeting,
Lost in the tumult of chaos,
Becoming mere shadows in the storm,
Collateral damage of a relentless tide.
Yet, amid desolation,
A yearning emerges, a whisper of hope,
For a world where diplomacy reigns,
Where peace triumphs over the clamor of conflict.
Amidst the ruins, a vision unfolds,
Of voices raised in harmony,
Of hearts united in compassion,
Where the echoes of war fade into oblivion.
In this realm of imagined serenity,
Peace stands as a steadfast sentinel,
Guarding against the ravages of discord,
A beacon of light in the darkness of strife.
May we heed the call of unity,
Rise above the echoes of war,
And sculpt a future where peace,
In its purest form, prevails.
2024 Copyright Caro Henry
Photo by Museums Victoria on Unsplash
Damaged City of Lille, During German Occupation, World War I, 1916