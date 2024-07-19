Echoes of war resonate through time, In the far-flung corners of our world, Blood-soaked soil, a silent witness To atrocities borne of power's thirst. Innocent lives, fragile and fleeting, Lost in the tumult of chaos, Becoming mere shadows in the storm, Collateral damage of a relentless tide. Yet, amid desolation, A yearning emerges, a whisper of hope, For a world where diplomacy reigns, Where peace triumphs over the clamor of conflict. Amidst the ruins, a vision unfolds, Of voices raised in harmony, Of hearts united in compassion, Where the echoes of war fade into oblivion. In this realm of imagined serenity, Peace stands as a steadfast sentinel, Guarding against the ravages of discord, A beacon of light in the darkness of strife. May we heed the call of unity, Rise above the echoes of war, And sculpt a future where peace, In its purest form, prevails.

2024 Copyright Caro Henry

Photo by Museums Victoria on Unsplash

Damaged City of Lille, During German Occupation, World War I, 1916