Hello friends!

I hope you’re enjoying your summer.

My life has been eventful, filled with necessary tasks like finding a caregiver for my sister and completing my poetry anthology.

We took some time off to visit our daughter in Colorado last month, though. She continues to shine in her chosen career and has a wonderful group of friends who love and support her. It was a glorious trip!

Before you know it, the cooler autumn days will be here. I’m not sure about yours, but my days will overflow with activities.

Besides all the usual little things like birthdays, I have doctors’ appointments with my sister, a high school reunion, a chocolate spa getaway with a trio of former coworkers, and one of the most consequential elections of my lifetime on November 5.

Friends in the US, we have a call to action this election season. It’s one that urges each soul to embrace the power vested in their hands—the power to shape the course of tomorrow.

I've put some of my thou…