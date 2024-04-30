Here we go! This poem is the last one of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 30:
Today, we’d like to challenge you to write a poem in which the speaker is identified with, or compared to, a character from myth or legend.
In a bustling city's maze, I navigate with purpose, Like Athena, wisdom whispers in the chaos. Technology hums in my hands, a shield of knowledge, My mind sharp, my strategies swift in the digital battlefield. Among skyscrapers, I stand tall, a modern goddess, Guiding lost souls with algorithms, a beacon in the data storm. In the realm of code, I weave intricate patterns, Crafting solutions with precision, a creator in the virtual realm. In the silence of algorithms, I find solace, A digital temple where thoughts crystallize. In the glow of screens, I seek enlightenment, Unraveling mysteries with keystrokes, a modern oracle. The city's heartbeat syncs with my own, A symphon…