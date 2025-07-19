0:00 -1:52

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Under the night's soft glow of faraway stars, A kid looks skyward, heart bursting with wild dreams, His eyes contain multitudes of galaxies, As he maps journeys through those heavenly light streams. His thoughts wander off on trails of cosmic dust, Between planets and stars, shining fierce and bright, In each twist of those colors, streaking flashes— There's this hunger for adventure, pure delight. Every evening, he crafts his makeshift vessel, Flying through the air with flimsy cardboard wings, A fearless captain on his endless mission, Reaching for limitless space where magic sings. He devours facts about planets, moons, suns, Swirling nebulas that dance cosmic ballets, Each new discovery lights something fierce inside, Feeding dreams that'll carry him forward someday. But back in the real world, doubts start creeping in, His buddies laugh—"It's just silly make-believe," Yet something in his chest burns with stubborn fire, The stars are calling him, and that he won't leave. Someday he'll push through those cottony clouds above, With unwavering guts and a full heart blown wide, A real astronaut sailing through the darkness, Living out those dreams where galaxies collide.

Author's Note

Did you know the Milky Way is going to be super bright and clear in the sky this month? According to USA Today, astronomers say July may be one of the best times in 2025 to see the swirling array of stars, planets, gas, and dust. While you can usually spot our galaxy all year long from just about anywhere on Earth, it really shines from February to October.

The Milky Way is truly amazing when viewed from places that are free of light pollution. If you find yourself in the perfect spot, you won't even need binoculars or telescopes to enjoy the breathtaking view—just your eyes and a clear, starry night. It’s a great time to take a moment to enjoy the beauty of the cosmos!

Here are more celestial sightings this month.

