Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Michael Saucedo's avatar
Jonathan Michael Saucedo
Jul 20

I listened to you read this lovely poem this evening. Thank you for the link as well on the Celestial happenings!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Caro Henry
Sara Oyela's avatar
Sara Oyela
Jul 19

I am reminded of two things from recent experiences. First, I grew up in Bloomington, Indiana, which is close to Mitchell, Indiana, which is where Gus Grissom was from. There's a memorial for him at Spring Mill State Park. We visited there often when I was a kid, but I never really cared. This past June, though, my sister and I took my kids to Spring Mill for an overnight camping trip. My kids are engineering focused, and we took them to the Gus Grissom memorial, and I actually understood and cared about the exhibit. It brought me to tears, in fact. Your poem reminds me of Gus Grissom. Next, during the night, my kids and I were able to see the stars really well. It had been a long time for me, and probably the first time for the kids, to be able to see the stars that good. The kids were actually impressed, and I was grateful. Thanks for this great poem, Caro, and the great info following!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Caro Henry
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carolyn Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture