Photo by Patrice Bouchard on Unsplash

In the quiet of the morning, a male wren flits about on the deck, his tiny wings flutter as he searches for the perfect spot to build a nest. His eyes alight on an old grill, sitting forgotten and unused, its rusted metal starkly contrasts the vibrant green of the plants sitting in pots.

With a flurry of activity, he sets to work, gathering twigs and then bits of straw to weave into a cozy nest. He darts back and forth, carrying tiny pieces of the puzzle, until, at last, his labor of love takes shape in the heart of the grill.

But is it enough to convince his lady? Has he chosen well? So he perches on the hood of the old grill, trilling his songs of enticement. She accepts his invitation to investigate the accommodations giving her approval in trills and chirps as she starts rearranging the nest cavity to her satisfaction.

The male wren stands guard; his head cocked to one side, as the female settles in to lay her eggs. They share the task of incubati…