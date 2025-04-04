Photo of art print by Caro Henry

This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2025 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 4.

In her poem, “Living with a Painting,” Denise Levertov describes just that. And well, that’s a pretty universal experience, isn’t it? It’s the rare human structure – be it a bedroom, kitchen, dentist’s office, or classroom – that doesn’t have art on its walls, even if it’s only the photos on a calendar. Today, we’d like to challenge you to write your own poem about living with a piece of art.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The owl perches still, in twilight’s silence, Its feathers brushed with gloaming’s subtle glow, A sentinel upon the ancient stump, Its gaze a question held aloft in air. Each morning, light unfurls across the room, A canvas stretching wide, the world awakes, Yet there, in situ, the night bird remains, A guardian of thoughts and fleeting dreams. A gentle head tilt, an inquiring glance, Inviting me to ponder deeper truths, What lies beyond the surface of my day? I find myself entwined in its still gaze. When evening drapes its cloak upon the sky, I sit in quietude, the owl watching, Its presence breathing calm into the space, A friend who knows the language of the night. Living with this piece, a connection sure, Each brushstroke whispers stories yet untold, In every glance, I find a piece of me, Inquiring, waiting, listening for the dawn.

