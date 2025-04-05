This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2025 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 5.

The folks writing the prompts gave us three columns, each with twenty-one items, and instructed:

…today’s (optional) prompt is inspired by musical notation, and particularly those little italicized –and often Italian – instructions you’ll find over the staves in sheet music, like con allegro or andante. First, pick a notation from the first column below. Then, pick a musical genre from the second column. Finally, pick at least one word from the third column. Now write a poem that takes inspiration from your musical genre and notation, and uses the word or words you picked from the third column.

I chose “lord have mercy” for my notation, jazz fantasia for my musical genre, and the words: bones and chain.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In night’s dim glow, Headstones shift, bones rattle; A sequence of notes Spills from brass and keys, Each sound a plea, A soft invocation— A call for mercy Echoing through smoke. Fingers dance on strings, Riffing, improvised, Where rhythms pulse (Like syncopated hearts) Melodies rise, swell, Breaking waves of sound, A lament woven In the air we breathe. Shadows sway, lost souls In the spotlight’s beam; Their stories etched in Grooves, each beat alive; Chains of memory clink, A haunting refrain— Each improvisation The past’s binding. The music swells, bursts Into a prayer, Bones of the earth Call out in harmony; In the space 🎶 between The 🎶 notes, 🎶 we find— A sacred silence, Where mercy resides.

