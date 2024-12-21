Photo by lumikk555

Solstice Dreams

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Dreams weave through the night, silken threads of starlit hopes unfold, Solstice breathes a gentle warmth, longer days stretch wide in embrace, In the sky they spin, constellations dancing, guiding hearts to peace.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Nature holds its breath, moments linger in the stillness of time, Magic fills the air, a blend of light and shadow in harmony, In this sacred space, we discover ourselves beneath the celestial glow..

The Fox’s Watch

Photo by WildMedia

As evening settles over the forest, a fox lowers itself close to the ground, its breath forming little clouds in the cold air. Snowflakes drift down gently, catching what little light there is.

Each careful step presses against the crunchy snow, a quiet reminder of the chill beyond its shelter. Winter’s calm surrounds the fox like a soft blanket, but hunger tugs at its stomach.

Far off, the faint rustle of leaves signals a rabbit nearby. The fox’s pulse quickens.

Tonight is a night to hunt. The longest night holds a promise of returning light, but before that, the fox must answer the call of darkness.

Snowflakes and Dreams

Photo by Tunatura

The child stands at the window, eyes wide with wonder, as snowflakes twirl and spiral down from the heavens. Each flake is a tiny miracle, unique and delicate, dancing to its own rhythm.

With a squeal of delight, she rushes outside, arms outstretched, mouth open, catching them on her tongue. The world transforms into a frosty playground where laughter trills in the cold air.

She builds a snowman, its carrot nose and coal-black eyes, joyous counterpoints against the white backdrop.

Her mother watches, smiling, remembering that today is the solstice when dreams spin like silver threads in the winter sky.

Solstice Skies

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In the heart of night, Winter's solstice whispers soft, Stars in crisp, dark skies. Snowflakes weave their spells, Each one a tiny secret, Holding dreams of light. Children gather round, In the glow of crackling fire, Stories wrapped in warmth. Evergreen adorned, Glistening with hopeful cheer, Nature's bright embrace. Moonlight paints the world, A silvery tapestry, Magic fills the air. Solstice's sweet breath, Promising the sun's return, Life cycles anew. With joy in their hearts, They dance in the falling snow, Under starry skies.

A Heart’s Memory

In her dimly lit room in the nursing home, the 93-year-old woman gazes at the empty chair beside her bed. No visitors of late. Outside, the wind howls, a reminder of her solitude.

She wraps herself in a faded quilt, its threads woven with memories of laughter and warmth.

The winter solstice brings a chill that settles bone deep within her, yet she finds solace in the light cast by her bedside lamp. It reminds her of family gatherings, the scent of pine trees, and love's glow.

She sighs and whispers a prayer for connection, hoping someone hears her plea.

Beneath the Overpass

The homeless teenager huddles beneath the overpass, the biting cold seeping into his bones.

Winter’s grip is merciless, and the world feels like a frozen wasteland.

The city above him is alive with laughter and warmth, but down here, shadows loom large. He wraps himself in a tattered blanket, imagining it’s a shield against the world.

The winter solstice feels like a cruel joke, a time for celebration he can only observe from afar.

In his despair, he looks skyward and spies a shooting star in the cloudless night sky. Blue lips form a wish, a cry for deliverance.

Author’s Note

Upcoming…

Prose and poetry about the cosmos: Star Gazing, 28 December 2024

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend