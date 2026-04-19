Forget Me Not

—mouse-ear, Greeks said, for the shape of a leaf. A knight drowned gathering them along a riverbank, his last words tossed to a woman on shore. True love. Such a small and common request. Foxglove

. Count the flowers up a spike: forty, sixty, a whole staircase of bells. Physicians boil the leaves into heart medicine. The dose that heals and the dose that kills, almost the same number of drops. Phlox

is Greek for flame. These small pink stars have no opinion, ask nothing of the soil but drainage, spread without argument through a garden— unanimity, the kind that needs no discussion. Purple Lilac Pan loved Syrinx. She became a reed. He cut her into pipes and called it music. Every time you smell a lilac in April, that’s the first emotion of love— before you know what it will cost you.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​