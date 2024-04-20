A Murder in Mississippi
A poem about Emmett Till and a turning point in the Civil Rights Movement
This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 20:
Our optional prompt for the day challenges you to write a poem that recounts a historical event. In writing your poem, you could draw on your memory, encyclopedias, history books, or primary documents.
In the summer of '55, Mississippi called, A land starkly different and unfamiliar. Fate called Emmett Till on a journey That would forever change history. Emmett visited relatives, seeking connection and kinship In the Mississippi Delta, unknown territory. Near Money, a small town, destiny crossed his way, In the form of Carolyn Bryant, a young white woman. Details of their encounter, shrouded in dispute, Accusations arose, whispers of forbidden actions. Flirtation, a touch, a whistle in the air, All violated the code, the unspoken rule Black men could not initiate contact with white women. Days passed, then a night draped in darkness, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam w…