A Haunting
A poem that captures themes of love, loss, and the struggle between moving on and holding onto cherished memories.
She sits on the edge of their unmade bed, a quiet corner of an empty room, sheets still holding the shape of his absence, each wrinkle a reminder of laughter, of warmth that once filled this space. Are you here? she asks, her voice barely breaking the silence, her breath mingling with dust motes dancing in a slant of fading sunlight. Walls hold their secrets, while photographs smile back, frozen in time. He appears, a shadow, soft, indistinct, an echo of the man who promised forever, who brushed her hair from her face, who said they would conquer the world together. Join me, he beckons, voice fragile, rustling, dry leaves she can almost feel swirling around, spell-casting, trance-inducing; but fear wraps around her heart, a heavy cloak weighing her down. Why must I leave this life behind? she questions, her eyes glistening, memories flooding in: his laughter at the dinner table, the way he held her hand in the dark. Because love knows no bounds, he replies, the words misty, drifting, and I am waiting in a place where the sun never sets. But she clings to the soft glow of their shared moments, the scent of his body wash still lingering in the air, mundane magic of grocery lists, and Sunday mornings in bed. I’m not ready, she murmurs, her heart a wild garden, untamed and full of life, where his voice is a gentle breeze that sometimes carries her away, but always brings her back. Light begins to fade, chill of twilight settles in, but she remains, rooted in her world, where memories are alive, where love lingers, a haunting melody, where she still hears him, even if just for a moment.
Author's Note
The past year was hard, full of loss and struggle here at home and around the world. I get these feelings daily, living with so much loss—the faces and voices that once gave me joy are now only memories. We’ve also suffered diminished freedoms as power becomes more demanding of submission and intolerant of dissent. Long-distance wars like Ukraine and Gaza and closer to home the ICE murders and mass shootings still impact us profoundly, each news item like a shaky step on a difficult path.
Still, I have my tiny glimmer of hope, fragile but persistent enough to help me plod ahead. Despite sadness and anxieties, I somehow muster quiet strength to remember what’s been lost and stand firm, searching for light in these difficult times.
Upcoming…
February’s writing prompt:
One Hundred-Word Wonders, 18 February 2026
This year, every prompt will come directly from movie titles.
For those who want a head start, this month’s prompt is: EYES WIDE SHUT. Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, using the prompt. Pieces should be exactly 100 words, no more or less. The 100-word count does not include the title. Hold your piece until the 18th!
I don’t have a paywall, but some folks have asked if they can tip me via Substack. Unfortunately, Substack is mostly built for subscriptions and doesn’t allow one-time payments. But no worries! If you want to support me without signing up for a subscription, you can do that now. Just click the button below to Buy me a Coffee!
Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.