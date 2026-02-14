Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

She sits on the edge of their unmade bed, a quiet corner of an empty room, sheets still holding the shape of his absence, each wrinkle a reminder of laughter, of warmth that once filled this space. Are you here? she asks, her voice barely breaking the silence, her breath mingling with dust motes dancing in a slant of fading sunlight. Walls hold their secrets, while photographs smile back, frozen in time. He appears, a shadow, soft, indistinct, an echo of the man who promised forever, who brushed her hair from her face, who said they would conquer the world together. Join me , he beckons, voice fragile, rustling, dry leaves she can almost feel swirling around, spell-casting, trance-inducing; but fear wraps around her heart, a heavy cloak weighing her down. Why must I leave this life behind? she questions, her eyes glistening, memories flooding in: his laughter at the dinner table, the way he held her hand in the dark. Because love knows no bounds, he replies, the words misty, drifting, and I am waiting in a place where the sun never sets. But she clings to the soft glow of their shared moments, the scent of his body wash still lingering in the air, mundane magic of grocery lists, and Sunday mornings in bed. I’m not ready , she murmurs, her heart a wild garden, untamed and full of life, where his voice is a gentle breeze that sometimes carries her away, but always brings her back. Light begins to fade, chill of twilight settles in, but she remains, rooted in her world, where memories are alive, where love lingers, a haunting melody, where she still hears him, even if just for a moment.