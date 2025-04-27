This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2025 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 27.

W.H. Auden’s “Musée des Beaux Arts” takes its inspiration from a very particular painting: Breughel’s “Landscape with the Fall of Icarus.” Today we’d like to challenge you to write your own poem that describes a detail in a painting, and that begins, like Auden’s poem, with a grand, declarative statement.

I chose Botticelli's painting of The Birth of Venus as my inspiration.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Beauty arises from the sea's embrace, where Venus stands, radiant; born from foam of ancient tides, her golden hair a cascade of sunlight, shimmering like dawn’s promise. The shell, a delicate vessel, cradles her form, floating gently upon the waves; as winds unfurl their fingers, brushing against her skin, tender caresses from the world beyond. Sea breezes come alive around her; Zephyr and his beloved, their breath a symphony of motion, inviting the goddess to step ashore, to grace the earth with her divine presence. Each stroke of color, a hymn to desire, as petals of roses fall like confessions; while nymphs, in their soft reverence, watch the miracle of creation unfold; time stands still, caught in that moment, and all of nature bows to beauty; a silent witness to her awakening.

