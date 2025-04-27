A Goddess Arrives
A poem that encapsulates a moment frozen in time, where nature itself seems to honor the awakening of the goddess.
This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2025 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 27.
W.H. Auden’s “Musée des Beaux Arts” takes its inspiration from a very particular painting: Breughel’s “Landscape with the Fall of Icarus.” Today we’d like to challenge you to write your own poem that describes a detail in a painting, and that begins, like Auden’s poem, with a grand, declarative statement.
I chose Botticelli's painting of The Birth of Venus as my inspiration.
Beauty arises from the sea's embrace, where Venus stands, radiant; born from foam of ancient tides, her golden hair a cascade of sunlight, shimmering like dawn’s promise. The shell, a delicate vessel, cradles her form, floating gently upon the waves; as winds unfurl their fingers, brushing against her skin, tender caresses from the world beyond. Sea breezes come alive around her; Zephyr and his beloved, their breath a symphony of motion, inviting the goddess to step ashore, to grace the earth with her divine presence. Each stroke of color, a hymn to desire, as petals of roses fall like confessions; while nymphs, in their soft reverence, watch the miracle of creation unfold; time stands still, caught in that moment, and all of nature bows to beauty; a silent witness to her awakening.
