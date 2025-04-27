Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jordan Nuttall's avatar
Jordan Nuttall
Nov 15

Greetings Caro, you have an interesting style, I do enjoy reading the posts of yours which arrive on my home page, thank you.

While I’m here, I write about obscure histories, through a philosophical lens and grounded in historic books.

Here’s my latest on an intriguing tale about a dragon, I thought you may enjoy it!:

https://open.substack.com/pub/jordannuttall/p/an-eyewitness-account-of-a-dragon?r=4f55i2&utm_medium=ios

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carolyn Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture